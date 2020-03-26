coronavirus illinois

Bensenville plastic company pivots to face shields, plexiglass barriers during COVID-19 crisis

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bensenville business in danger of closing down because of the COVID-19 pandemic is now manufacturing face shields for first responders and hospitals.

Laird Plastics is re-purposing material it already has on-hand inside its warehouse.

The company received massive orders for the face shields after one of its product managers reached out to a friend who works at Rush University Medical Center.

Walmart and Sam's Club are the latest grocery stores that are installing sneeze guards between their workers and customers. Other stores across the country are taking similar measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The company is also manufacturing shields that will likely soon be found in grocery stores. Walmart is installing plexiglass barriers in pharmacy lanes, and Sam's Club will install the same sneeze and cough guards at registers over the next two to three weeks. The barriers can be seen locally in other grocery stores, too.
