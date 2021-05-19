Lake Barrington kidnapping, sex assault victim found tied to heavy equipment, sheriff says

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man is charged with beating a woman, kidnapping and sexually assaulting her inside the building where he worked in Lake County, Illinois.The woman's life may have been saved because of a phone call made by the suspect, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.The woman was found bound and injured in a warehouse early Wednesday morning in the 28000-block of Commercial Avenue in Lake Barrington. Authorities arrested her alleged attacker several hours later in Fox River Grove.In the dark overnight hours, investigators searched for miles trying to track down a man deputies say had just fled from the scene of a violent sexual assault.Deputies said the search started only after they received a phone call from an acquaintance of the suspect, Ryan Storm, alerting investigators that the caller had just caught Storm committing the crime in an industrial complex along Commercial Drive in Lake Barrington."They entered through an unlocked door, and were immediately confronted by Storm, who then ran off," said Sgt. Chris Covelli, Lake County Sheriff's Office. "They then located a naked 20-year-old woman who was bound to a piece of heavy machinery inside the facility. She was beaten, she was bleeding. She did not appear to be in good shape at all."Deputies said the bizarre series of events had started about a half hour earlier, just before 2 a.m. when they say an acquaintance received a "strange call" from Storm."Storm had indicated that he had been detained by the police for several hours and his car was destroyed, and he was taking his vehicle to his shop on Commercial Drive in Lake Barrington to fix this vehicle that was destroyed," Covelli said.Police said that's what prompted the person to drive to the business complex, where they say they found Storm and a badly beaten woman tied up. After they say he took off running, police fanned out across surrounding towns searching for Storm."This manhunt lasted several hours into the morning," Covelli said. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, an individual in Fox River Grove called their local police because they saw a suspicious person walking through a subdivision."Investigators say Storm again took off, but police were able to run him down and detain him. He is now in custody of the Lake County Jail and charged with a list of violent crimes, including kidnapping, sexual assault and strangulation.Investigators said the victim remains hospitalized for her injuries. ABC7 spoke with someone at the business complex who said "you don't know the whole story," but declined the opportunity to explain herself on-camera.