Lake Barrington kidnapping, sex assault victim found tied to heavy equipment, sheriff says

By
LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man is charged with beating a woman, kidnapping and sexually assaulting her inside the building where he worked in Lake County, Illinois.

The woman's life may have been saved because of a phone call made by the suspect, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The woman was found bound and injured in a warehouse early Wednesday morning in the 28000-block of Commercial Avenue in Lake Barrington. Authorities arrested her alleged attacker several hours later in Fox River Grove.

Deputies said two people walked in to find Ryan Storm, 20, terrorizing a young woman in the middle of the night in the nondescript industrial complex.

"They entered through an unlocked door, and were immediately confronted by Storm, who then ran off," said Sgt. Chris Covelli, Lake County Sheriff's Office. "They then located a naked 20-year-old woman who was bound to a piece of heavy machinery inside the facility. She was beaten, she was bleeding. She did not appear to be in good shape at all."

Deputies said the bizarre series of events had started about a half hour earlier, just before 2 a.m. when they say an acquaintance received a "strange call" from Storm.

"Storm had indicated that he had been detained by the police for several hours and his car was destroyed, and he was taking his vehicle to his shop on Commercial Drive in Lake Barrington to fix this vehicle that was destroyed," Covelli said.

That wasn't true, and investigators said the people Storm called had a hunch something was wrong.

Deputies said that lead the pair of Storm's acquaintances to his workplace. Investigators say when the two walked in on Storm in the act of this violent crime, he took off and they called police. Investigators fanned out, searching miles of surrounding towns for Storm.

"This manhunt lasted several hours into the morning," Covelli said. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, an individual in Fox River Grove called their local police because they saw a suspicious person walking through a subdivision."

Investigators say Storm again took off, but police were able to run him down and detain him. He is now in custody of the Lake County Jail and charged with a list of violent crimes, including kidnapping, sexual assault and strangulation.

Investigators said the victim remains hospitalized for her injuries. ABC7 spoke with someone at the business complex who said "you don't know the whole story," but declined the opportunity to explain herself on-camera.

Storm will be in court Thursday morning, and could face even more charges in the future.

