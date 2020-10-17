homicide investigation

Homicide investigation underway after 2 teens found dead in NW Ind. home

By Alexis McAdams
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department said it has opened a homicide investigation after two teens were found dead in a home.

The sheriff said they responded to a home Friday on the outskirts of Gary and Griffith after getting a 911 call from one of the teens' girlfriends just before noon. The she told operators she had been trying to get in touch with one of the teens, but he hadn't responded.

Finally, she went to his home in the 3900-block of West 51st Avenue in unincorporated Calumet Township. There, she found both teens unresponsive.

Sheriff's officers said when they entered the home they found the two 17-year-old boys inside, both dead.

Jasmine Dunfee said her brother Max Kroll and his friend, 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, are the two victims.

"My brother was 17 years old. He did not even get to live his life, He did not get to graduate high school, he did not get to do nothing," she said. "My family is devastated. This is my younger brother. I had co-guardianship of him."

Dunfee said the home the bodies were found in belonged to his grandparents, and that both boys were living there. She said a family member called for a welfare check after she didn't hear from the teens Friday morning.

"My brother's friend, his sister found them this morning because they would not answer the phone," she said.

Family members said both teens were murdered in the middle of the night after someone kicked open the back door of the home, then shot and killed them.

"He was sleeping," Dunfee said. "I am pretty sure he was sleeping when it happened."

The gunman then ransacked the home, Dunfee said, taking valuables. Dunfee said Kroll's grandparents were home at the time of the shooting, but did not realize anything had happened.

Kroll had plans to go to college, his sister said. Now she is planning a funeral and seeking justice for the boys.

A double homicide investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake county indianahomicide investigationdouble homicideteen killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Body of Chicago man found with multiple bullet wounds in IN
Person of interest in custody after 2 teens found dead in NW Ind. home
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
ISP seeks clues to solve 1992 cold case of murdered Evanston woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City's top health officials to discuss vaccine rollout
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Show More
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News