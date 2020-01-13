Health & Fitness

Community discusses chemical-exposure study near 2 plants in Lake County, Illinois

Community members gathered Sunday to discuss a new study looking into possible chemical exposure for people living near two facilities in Lake County, Illinois.

The concern is ethylene oxide emitted by Medline Industries in Waukegan and Vantage Chemicals in Gurnee.

Ethylene oxide is the same chemical blamed for numerous cancer cases around the now-closed Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook.

The study conducted by the University of Illinois-Chicago shows people living near the Lake County plants had more of the chemical in their blood than people farther away.

RELATED: Higher levels of cancer-causing ethylene oxide detected near 2 plants in Lake County, Illinois

Lake County has held public hearings and both companies have installed extra emissions controls.

Medline and Vantage said their facilities are currently meeting EPA guidelines.

Medline issued a statement, saying that its "priority is the safety and wellbeing of our community, which is why we support further study of this issue."

"However, it is important to note that the researcher has acknowledged no scientific conclusions can be drawn from the information that was collected," Medline said.

Vantage didn't immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswaukegangurneelake countyhealthchemicalsmedical researchstudy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News