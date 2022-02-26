Lake County sheriff's officer found dead in patrol car outside courthouse, department says

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- A Lake County sheriff's officer was found dead in his patrol car Friday afternoon in East Chicago, Indiana.
The 51-year-old veteran officer was discovered in his vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Chicago Courthouse, according to the Lake County sheriff's office. His name has not yet been released.
"I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family loved ones of this officer, and also to the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff's Department," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.
The Lake County Coroner's Office and East Chicago Police Department are investigating the incident.
