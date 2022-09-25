Barrington man dies in Lake County Jail hours after being booked, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man died Friday just hours after being booked into the Lake County Jail, officials reported.

The 51-year-old, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive while lying in bed in a cell about 8:30 p.m., the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The man "appeared to be okay" during a routine check about 30 minutes before a correctional officer found him unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office.

He was pronounced dead after correctional officers, jail medical staff and Waukegan paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in the man's death. The sheriff's office said he was alone in his cell and had "numerous underlying health conditions."

He was booked into the jail shortly after midnight Friday following an arrest in Barrington for allegedly violating of an order of protection, officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Lake County sheriff's office's Major Crime Task Force is conducting an investigation.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)