Lake County man accused of sexually abusing Wisconsin girl: sheriff's office

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An unincorporated Antioch man is accused of picking up a 13-year-old girl from her Wisconsin home and sexually abusing her, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

George Soriano, 25, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor after Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to his home about 3:15 a.m. Saturday for a 911 call.

The caller said Soriano picked her and her friend up at their Wisconsin home, drove the girls to his home and sexually assaulted one of them, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies took the girls to a local hospital for evaluations.

Soriano met the girls on a social media application, police said.

RELATED: Man lures victims to South Shore locations through Snapchat before sexually assaulting them: CPD

The children told police they were afraid of him because he had a gun.

It's possible Soriano previously met in-person with at least one of the girls, police said.

Additional charges are possible.

Soriano is being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Sunday morning.