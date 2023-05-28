WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lake County man accused of sexually abusing Wisconsin girl: sheriff's office

By WLS logo
Sunday, May 28, 2023 3:47PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An unincorporated Antioch man is accused of picking up a 13-year-old girl from her Wisconsin home and sexually abusing her, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

George Soriano, 25, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor after Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to his home about 3:15 a.m. Saturday for a 911 call.

The caller said Soriano picked her and her friend up at their Wisconsin home, drove the girls to his home and sexually assaulted one of them, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies took the girls to a local hospital for evaluations.

Soriano met the girls on a social media application, police said.

RELATED: Man lures victims to South Shore locations through Snapchat before sexually assaulting them: CPD

The children told police they were afraid of him because he had a gun.

It's possible Soriano previously met in-person with at least one of the girls, police said.

Additional charges are possible.

Soriano is being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Sunday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW