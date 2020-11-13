Man killed in Lake Forest hit-and-run; police release photo of driver's vehicle

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in his 60s Thursday morning in suburban Lake Forest.A white two-door Ford F150 struck the man about 10:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Mayflower Road, near Rosemary, according to a statement from Lake Forest police.The truck, which is missing a passenger-side mirror, kept going south on Mayflower.Police asked anyone with tips to call Detective Mark Long at 847-810-3964 or LongM@CityofLakeForest.com.The Lake County coroner's office hasn't released the man's name.