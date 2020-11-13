Man killed in Lake Forest hit-and-run; police release photo of driver's vehicle

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in his 60s Thursday morning in suburban Lake Forest.

A white two-door Ford F150 struck the man about 10:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Mayflower Road, near Rosemary, according to a statement from Lake Forest police.

The truck, which is missing a passenger-side mirror, kept going south on Mayflower.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Detective Mark Long at 847-810-3964 or LongM@CityofLakeForest.com.

The Lake County coroner's office hasn't released the man's name.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake foresttraffic fatalitieshit and run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois on verge of another COVID-19 shutdown, Pritzker warns
Mayor Lightfoot issues Chicago COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Man killed in Bensenville lab explosion
What type of COVID-19 test should you get, and when?
Underwood declares victory over Oberweis in 14th District
Double lung transplant COVID-19 survivor reflects on rising hospitalizations and deaths
Show More
Small businesses brace for slow Black Friday as shoppers go online
Behind the Scenes: Jeopardy! College Championship Chicago from 1999
Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu wins AL MVP award
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with spotty overnight showers
IN reinstates some COVID-19 restrictions
More TOP STORIES News