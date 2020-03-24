Lake Forest healthcare workers find 'thank you' notes on cars for caring for those with COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6038390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicagoans across the city broke out in song with neighbors amid coronavirus pandemic "stay-at-home" order. Even Bon Jovi himself offered his support on social media.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Healthcare workers at a north suburban hospital are feeling extra valued after finding "thank you" notes on their parked cars.Doctors and nurses at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital found about 40 notes on their vehicles in the medical center's parking lot Monday night, a hospital spokeswoman said.The messages were heartfelt, thanking medical professionals for risking their own health to fight COVID-19.Lake County Illinois has at least 80 positive cases of the new virus. The number of confirmed Illinois cases reached 1,285 Monday, with a total of 12 deaths.