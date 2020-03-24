coronavirus illinois

Lake Forest healthcare workers find 'thank you' notes on cars for caring for those with COVID-19

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Healthcare workers at a north suburban hospital are feeling extra valued after finding "thank you" notes on their parked cars.

Doctors and nurses at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital found about 40 notes on their vehicles in the medical center's parking lot Monday night, a hospital spokeswoman said.

What to know about coronavirus cases in Illinois

The messages were heartfelt, thanking medical professionals for risking their own health to fight COVID-19.

Lake County Illinois has at least 80 positive cases of the new virus. The number of confirmed Illinois cases reached 1,285 Monday, with a total of 12 deaths.

RELATED: Chicago's stay-at-home order inspires citywide Bon Jovi 'Livin' on a Prayer' sing-along
EMBED More News Videos

Chicagoans across the city broke out in song with neighbors amid coronavirus pandemic "stay-at-home" order. Even Bon Jovi himself offered his support on social media.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylake forestcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisnurseshealth caredoctors
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News