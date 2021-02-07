Winterfest 2021: Lake Geneva snow sculptures win national titles in rare twist

Teams from as far away as Alaska and Florida participated in the 72-hour national championship competition at the 26th Annual Lake Geneva Winterfest, which is the event's centerpiece.
In a rare twist, organizers said the same three teams took home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place honors in both the Championship and the People's Choice categories.
Champions as voted on by the snow sculptors:
1st Place - Wisconsin 2 "Inoculation" (a COVID-themed design)
2nd Place - Florida "The Power of the Mind's Eye"
3rd Place - Wisconsin 1 "Tribal Dance"
And here are the People's Choice award winners:
1st Place - Wisconsin 1
2nd Place - Wisconsin 2
3rd Place - Florida
Team Name: "Sculptora Borealis" from Wisconsin
Sculpture Title: "Inoculation"
Team Name: "Frozen: Less Latitude, More Attitude" from Florida
Sculpture Title: "The Power of the Mind's Eye"
Team Name: "Snowblind" from Wisconsin
Sculpture Title: "Tribal Dance"
For more on the annual competition, visit the Lake Geneva website.