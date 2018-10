A well-known restaurateur was fatally shot on the city's West Side early Thursday.Peter Rim, 46, owned El Cochino and Bistro Wasabi in Lake in the Hills. Rim was a passenger in a car driving westbound in the 4100-block of West Diversey Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday when an unknown SUV pulled up alongside and began shooting into the car, police said. Rim was shot in the head and died at Mount Sinai Hospital.No one else in the car was injured, according to police.