Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach: CPD

Body found was of man in his 30s
Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO -- The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan at the 31st Street Beach Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a person in distress in the water in the 700-block of East 31st Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.

They recovered the body of a man around 30 years old. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Chicago police said they were conducting a police investigation, but did not immediately provide any information about how the individual came to be in the water.

Of the Great Lakes, experts say Lake Michigan has the highest rate of drownings.

