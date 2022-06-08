sailing

Chicago Yacht Club to host Sailing World Regatta Series

Dave Reed from Sailing World Magazine talked more about event
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Friday, the Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series kicks off in Chicago.

The three-day competition will feature hundreds of local and national sailors at the Chicago Yacht Club from Friday through Sunday.

Dave Reed with Sailing World Magazine joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss the upcoming competition, which marks the start of the Chicago sailing season.

The racing will mostly take place right off the shore in Lake Michigan, Reed said.

He said the event is all about teamwork and socializing.

Lake Michigan is one of the best venues for the regatta, he added.

For more information, click here.
