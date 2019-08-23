Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl near 31st Street Beach, police say

BREAKING NEWS: The Chicago Police Department cautions residents when visiting the lakefront due to strong currents and elevated water levels. Today, a female victim was swept into the lake while standing on the breaking wall, and a male victim was pulled out unresponsive. pic.twitter.com/XeOHgo372J — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 22, 2019

Dangerous/life threatening swimming conditions will continue at #LakeMichigan beaches thru early Friday evening, with wave heights 3-6 feet. Conditions will improve for Saturday. If visiting a beach, stay out of the water!



— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 22, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan unresponsive near 31st Street Beach Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Rene Padilla of Blue Island.Chicago police said Padilla jumped into the water after an 11-year-old girl standing on a cement break wall was swept into the lake by strong waves.London Young-Betz, a witness, said she heard a little girl screaming for help."I seen her say 'Help,' I heard her say 'Help,' I'm like, babe, she's screaming for help," said Young-Betz."There was a guy on the ledge. He went down and he didn't come up for like two minutes," said Richard Betz, Young-Betz's husband.Lifeguards were able to wrangle the 11-year-old girl from the churning water, but witnesses said waves kept forcing Padilla under the surface.The Betzes dialed 911 in panic after watching Padilla go under the water. Witnesses said rescuers dragged Padilla to the beach and performed CPR."It was one of the worst things I ever saw in my life," said Richard Betz.Both Padilla and the girl were transported to Mercy Hospital, according to officials, where he was pronounced dead.Witnesses said his family watched the entire ordeal, helpless. The young girl he'd tried to save stood there sobbing on the shoreline, Betz said."She was crying her eyes out," he recalled. "I feel so bad for the family. They were just standing there watching it unfold like the rest of us. Couldn't do anything but watch."Chicago police have set up an area near the scene to tell people to stay away from the water, even though beaches are currently closed. Police also warned about Lake Michigan's strong currents and elevated water levels on Twitter.The National Weather Service Chicago tweeted Thursday that dangerous and life-threatening swimming conditions will continue at Lake Michigan beaches through early Friday evening, with waves reaching up to 6 feet high.