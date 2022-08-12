Man, 45, in critical condition after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan Thursday night.

The incident took place near Grant Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CFD said the man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police have not released the name of the man. Police did not say what led up to the rescue.

A beach hazard statement is in effect for Illinois and northwest Indiana through 10 a.m. Friday, with waves having the potential to reach 6 feet at times.