Lake Michigan search resumes for boy, 15, presumed drowned near Diversey Harbor

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A recovery mission resumed Tuesday in the search for a 15-year-old boy missing in Lake Michigan who disappeared while swimming at Diversey Harbor.

The teenager is presumed drowned. Authorities said he went into the lake near Diversey Harbor at about 5 p.m. with three other friends and never came out. Instead he was swept away from shore by the incredibly high waves.

The teenager was out swimming with "a group of young gentlemen," according to a Chicago Fire Department official. "He got swept off shore, and was not able to get back in to shore."

EMBED More News Videos

A teenage boy was swimming in Lake Michigan with friends when he got swept off shore.



The search resumed Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. as a Chicago police boat and a helicopter got back onto the lake along with Chicago Fire Department rescue teams

Social media posts shared among teenagers who live in the area urged them to come to Lake Michigan Monday and some of them jumped in the water.



While the search was ongoing, Missy, a Chicagoan, said she saw another young man trying to jump in the lake. They talked him out of it.
"I said to my boyfriend I think we just saved that guy's life," she said. "I'm not kidding. He would have died. He would have certainly died there is no way. We watched the water. He would have simply gone in just like that teenager and died."



Officials warned about high waves on Lake Michigan Monday and dangerous conditions remain Tuesday, with waves up to eight feet are forecast.

A Lakeshore Flood advisory remains in effect through the afternoon and a Beach Hazard statement is in effect through Wednesday morning. .

Meanwhile, there have been 50 confirmed fatal drownings so far this year, according to The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

David Benjamin, the executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, says they have been writing the mayor for years for more safety measures every 400 feet along the lake path, but nothing has been done. He believes this was preventable.

"If you're gonna provide the access to the water, there should be rescue equipment, updated signage as well as lifeguard protection, especially when you're gonna close the beaches and push people to these dangerous spots. They're essentially getting herded to these dangerous spots."

Officials say even rescue divers are struggling out there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewlincoln parkwater searchlake michiganchicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of boy, 9, on Near North Side
Puerto Rico added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
CTA bus drivers say many riders not wearing masks, ask for help from Lightfoot
Wisconsin man, third charged in Austin shooting death of girl, 7
Wicker Park restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Little Village volunteers renovate food gardens in areas that are in need of fresh foods and vegetables
Show More
New details emerge in alleged Indiana to Chicago gun trafficking operation
Indiana reports 836 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut
CFD firefighters accused of removing BLM banner
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mainly dry Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News