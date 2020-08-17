Search resumes for Chicago teen missing after swimming in Lake Michigan at Porter Beach

Swimming advisories extended for parts of Lake Michigan: National Weather Service
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenager from Chicago is missing near Porter Beach after five people went into the Lake Michigan Sunday morning in Portage, Indiana.

Witnesses said five people were struggling in the water along the riverwalk about 10:45 a.m.

All of them were between the ages of 15 and 18.

RELATED: Body found washed ashore near Belmont Harbor identified as missing teen: medical examiner

Four of the teens were pulled from the water and one is in critical condition, according to rescuers. The other three are in good condition.

U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Natural Resources officials are continuing to search for a 16-year-old from Chicago.

Authorities said high winds and rip currents played a role in the incident but did not provide any information about the genders or identities of those involved.

The National Weather Service has extended swimming advisories for parts of Lake Michigan as forecasters predict high waves and strong currents over the next two days.

Beach hazard statements were issued Sunday and now run into Tuesday evening, according to The Northwest Indiana Times.

Officials are urging people to stay out of the water.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are under advisories. So are Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Michigan's Berrien County.

A man also was rescued Sunday from the lake at Porter Beach.

Two men were rescued Sunday evening from the lake at Holland State Park in western Michigan's Park Township. The men were swimming when they were caught in a rip current and swept into deeper water.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project on Sunday reported Lake Michigan had seen 32 drownings, and one of unknown condition, since Jan. 1, according to the newspaper.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
