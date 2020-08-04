Lake Michigan search to continue for boy, 15, presumed drowned near Diversey Harbor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6351603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A teenage boy was swimming in Lake Michigan with friends when he got swept off shore.

More divers going in checking new spot to search for teen who went under. Lake is very choppy with high winds. No one should be swimming. Very dangerous conditions pic.twitter.com/cCWPUtkK1p — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 3, 2020

Lake Michigan very hazardous. Please stay out of the water. Dangerous undertow and high waves. We have lost one teenager today. Please stay out of the lake. pic.twitter.com/pPZD9zfRos — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 4, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A recovery mission will resume at daybreak, weather permitting, Tuesday in the search for a 15-year-old boy missing in Lake Michigan who disappeared while swimming at Diversey Harbor.The teenager is presumed drowned. Authorities said he went into the lake near Diversey Harbor at about 5 p.m. with three other friends and never came out. Instead he was swept away from shore by the incredibly high waves.The teenager was out swimming with "a group of young gentlemen," according to a Chicago Fire Department official. "He got swept off shore, and was not able to get back in to shore."Social media posts shared among teenagers who live in the area urged them to come to Lake Michigan Monday and some of them jumped in the water.While the search was ongoing, Missy, a Chicagoan, said she saw another young man trying to jump in the lake. They talked him out of it."I said to my boyfriend I think we just saved that guy's life," she said. "I'm not kidding. He would have died. He would have certainly died there is no way. We watched the water. He would have simply gone in just like that teenager and died."Officials warned about high waves on Lake Michigan Monday and dangerous conditions remain Tuesday, with waves up to eight feet are forecast.A Lakeshore Flood advisory remains in effect through the afternoon and a Beach Hazard statement is in effect through Wednesday morning. .Meanwhile, there have been 50 confirmed fatal drownings so far this year, according to The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Officials say even rescue divers are struggling out there.