lake michigan

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, on track to beat reported summer high temperatures, experts say

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich -- Lake Michigan is having a warm summer.

The average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping, government scientists said.

The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.

That mark likely will be broken this year, said scientist Andrea Vanderwoude of NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab.

"I'm loving this," Whitney Miller, a swim instructor, told the Traverse City Record-Eagle. "Last year I was in a wetsuit up through the 15th of July. ... I was a popsicle."

The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

"It's a rare occurrence up here to get that long of a stretch of that weather and not cool down at least for a day or two," said meteorologist Matt Gillen of the National Weather Service.

The video in the player above is from an earlier story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermichigansummerwaterheatlake michigan
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LAKE MICHIGAN
Boy, 12, drowns at Marquette Beach in Gary
Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan after boat hits break wall
Man dies after being pulled from water at Clark Street Beach in Evanston
Big event cancellations fail to dampen Chicago's July 4th fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 954 new COVID-19 cases as state reaches another testing high
47 shot, 7 fatally so far in Chicago weekend violence
Several test positive for COVID-19 after attending party at MI sandbar
Elvis Presley's grandson dead at 27: agent
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Cook County residents can report police misconduct online
Lake Zurich HS COVID-19 testing site opens after students test positive
Show More
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers early, partly cloudy later Sunday
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
More TOP STORIES News