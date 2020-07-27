4 missing kayakers rescued from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park

CHICAGO -- Emergency crews found four people who went missing while kayaking on Lake Michigan Sunday.A 13-year-old boy, two 19-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman took two inflatable kayaks onto Lake Michigan sometime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Leone Beach in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.Chicago fire officials said their possessions were found on the beach but that the group had not been seen.Marine, helicopter and diving teams with the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search.The people were found seven miles off the shore early Monday morning, officials said.They were in good condition.