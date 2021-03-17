13-foot high Lake Michigan waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8388181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bicyclist was knocked down by dangerous Lake Michigan waves on the Lakefront Trail bike path.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9153030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Big waves combined with the freezing temperatures to create some slick spots for runners and bicyclists along Chicago's Lakefront Path Monday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5904106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.

CHICAGO -- Thirteen-foot high waves could crash along the shores of Lake Michigan on Thursday, according to a flood advisory from the National Weather Service.The advisory - set from 4 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday - stretches from southern Wisconsin to northwest Indiana.Large waves combined with high lake levels could flood lakeshore parks, trails, parking lots and other low-lying areas, the weather service warned.Waves between 8 and 13 feet high were expected.Wednesday night, rain will hit the Chicago area and continue until early Thursday afternoon, according to the weather service.Thursday's forecast calls for a high temperature of 39 degrees, with northeast winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Thursday night will be blustery with a low near 30 degrees, forecasters said.But Chicago will catch a break Friday as the sun comes out and temperatures reach 42 degrees. Saturday was expected to be clear as well, with a high of 54 degrees. Sunday could see a high temperature of 63 degrees.