lake michigan

13-foot high Lake Michigan waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday

CHICAGO -- Thirteen-foot high waves could crash along the shores of Lake Michigan on Thursday, according to a flood advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory - set from 4 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday - stretches from southern Wisconsin to northwest Indiana.

WATCH: Bicyclist knocked down by big waves along Chicago's lakefront
EMBED More News Videos

A bicyclist was knocked down by dangerous Lake Michigan waves on the Lakefront Trail bike path.



Large waves combined with high lake levels could flood lakeshore parks, trails, parking lots and other low-lying areas, the weather service warned.

Waves between 8 and 13 feet high were expected.

WATCH: Icy conditions take down bicyclist on Chicago's Lakefront Path
EMBED More News Videos

Big waves combined with the freezing temperatures to create some slick spots for runners and bicyclists along Chicago's Lakefront Path Monday.



Wednesday night, rain will hit the Chicago area and continue until early Thursday afternoon, according to the weather service.

Thursday's forecast calls for a high temperature of 39 degrees, with northeast winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Thursday night will be blustery with a low near 30 degrees, forecasters said.

WATCH: Lake Michigan surfers take advantage of 30 MPH winds, nearly 10-foot waves
EMBED More News Videos

Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.



But Chicago will catch a break Friday as the sun comes out and temperatures reach 42 degrees. Saturday was expected to be clear as well, with a high of 54 degrees. Sunday could see a high temperature of 63 degrees.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopbeacheslake michigan
LAKE MICHIGAN
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
WATCH: Timelapse captures ice sheet breaking from Lake Michigan shoreline
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
Chicagoans come out of hibernation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
IL reports 1,655 new COVID-19 cases, 17
WI food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers: union official
Sheridan shooting suspect accused of killing in-laws, threatening ex-wife: police
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
Show More
Asian Americans report being targeted at least 500 times in 2 months
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
IN reports 919 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
2 attacked in Kenwood robberies after trying to meet up with woman: CPD
Chicago Weather: Breezy, PM showers
More TOP STORIES News