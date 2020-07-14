3 in custody after vehicle crash, armed robbery on Lake Shore Drive on Near South Side

CHICAGO -- Three people were arrested after they were involved in a vehicle crash and armed robbery Tuesday morning on Lake Shore Drive on the Near South Side.According to Chicago police, around 1:20 a.m. a vehicle stopped suddenly while driving north on Lake Shore drive, causing their vehicle to be rear-ended in the 2200-block of South Lake Shore Drive.After being struck, two males and one woman got out of the vehicle and punched the other vehicle's passengers, two women 21 and 22 and a 22-year-old man, while they were observing the damage, police said.One of the males flashed a handgun at the 22-year-old man, while the other male hit the vehicle's windshield with a bat, police said.They also took one of the woman's personal property before fleeing the scene.The two males and the woman were taken into custody shortly after officers saw the vehicle they were traveling in near the 2400 block of South Federal Street, police said.The 21 and 22-year-old women as well as the 22-year-old man refused treatment at the scene, police said.Charges are pending against the two males and one woman from the fleeing vehicle.