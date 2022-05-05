bus crash

CTA bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive injures 4 women, child

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive injures 4 women, child

CHICAGO -- Four women and a child were taken to hospitals after a CTA bus crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood on the South Side Thursday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 47th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

RELATED: Grayslake meteorology student killed in crash after storm chasing honored: 'They were careful'

The bus was carrying around 50 people when it rear ended another car, smashing in the bus's front end, Langford said. Four women and a child were taken to hospitals in good condition.

Most of the passengers on the bus and the driver refused medical attention and transferred to another bus, Langford said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagokenwoodcar crashbus crashctacrash
BUS CRASH
At least 20 college baseball players injured in rollover bus crash
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Broadview crash involving Pace bus
'Stop! Stop!': Video shows semi nearly crash into OH school bus
TF South HS track team bus involved in Lansing crash; 11 hurt
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot announces final pick for Chicago casino
Father charged with murder after teen found dead in Tinley Park home
1 arrested after jumping out of moving plane at O'Hare
Photos released of cars wanted in girl's murder near CSU
Illinois reports 4,148 new COVID cases, 10 deaths
CA couple returns from trip to bird-infested house: 'It was crazy'
Inside escaped AL inmate's criminal history as manhunt intensifies
Show More
Rent a boat Chicago: Summer rental options from local company
Missing corrections officer 'willingly' helped inmate escape: Sheriff
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
Boy, 14, killed in mobile home park shooting near Des Plaines: police
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with PM rain Thursday
More TOP STORIES News