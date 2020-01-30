Man, 80, dies after suffering medical emergency on Lake Shore Drive, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have reopened on Chicago's North Side after a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.Around 3:10 p.m., an 80-year-old male driver suffered a medical emergency while driving in the southbound lanes near Belmont, according to Chicago police. The driver became unresponsive and hit a guardrail, causing the vehicle to spin out and block traffic.The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.It's not known if anyone else was injured in the crash.Chicago police said the Major Accidents Investigation Unit responded to the scene.