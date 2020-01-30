Traffic

Man, 80, dies after suffering medical emergency on Lake Shore Drive, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have reopened on Chicago's North Side after a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:10 p.m., an 80-year-old male driver suffered a medical emergency while driving in the southbound lanes near Belmont, according to Chicago police. The driver became unresponsive and hit a guardrail, causing the vehicle to spin out and block traffic.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.

It's not known if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Chicago police said the Major Accidents Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagolakeviewtraffic fatalitiestraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News