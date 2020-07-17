Gold Coast crash leaves man, woman hurt after pair tried to cross Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured, one of them seriously, when they were hit by a car while crossing Lake Shore Drive Thursday in the Gold Coast.The 21-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were walking east on Chicago Avenue when they got to the median and tried to cross Lake Shore Drive while they had the red light, Chicago police said.They were hit by a northbound 2017 Mitsubishi sedan that had the green light on Lake Shore, according to police. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with lacerations and neck injuries, the woman in serious condition and the man in fair condition.The 33-year-old woman driving the Mitsubishi was not hurt, police said. Her two passengers, girls aged 12 and 15, were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for observation in good condition.No charges or citations are expected in connection with the crash, police said. The incident occurred about 10 p.m.