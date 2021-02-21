car crash

Driver, 3 teens injured Lake Shore Drive crash after car rolls over Belmont Avenue entrance ramp

CHICAGO -- A 36-year-old woman and three teens were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview on the North Side.

About 9:05 p.m., the woman was driving a 1996 Toyota sedan north on Lake Shore Drive when the car slid towards the on-ramp in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, struck a pole, rolled over, and struck a 2011 Toyota sedan was also northbound, Chicago police said.

The woman was brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Her three passengers, all between 12 and 17-years-old, were brought to the same hospital where they were stabilized.

The two occupants of the 2011 Toyota sedan refused medical treatment, police said.

Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewcar crashlake shore drivecrash
CAR CRASH
Driver loses control, sending Jeep off I-355 bridge
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
2 killed, including teen, 1 seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
1st openly gay IL state senator hopes to inspire
Palatine community turns our after donut shop asks for help
These chicken parm sandwiches are as memorable as a good slice of pizza
Man faces murder charge for allegedly shooting man trying to burglarize his car
Driver's license reinstatement expo gives people second chance
Show More
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew
Chicago Weather: Cloudy & Breezy, snow in afternoon Sunday
Teen gets life lesson as snow plow undoes shoveling work: VIDEO
Protect your tax refund from scammers
More TOP STORIES News