Driver, 3 teens injured Lake Shore Drive crash after car rolls over Belmont Avenue entrance ramp

CHICAGO -- A 36-year-old woman and three teens were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview on the North Side.
About 9:05 p.m., the woman was driving a 1996 Toyota sedan north on Lake Shore Drive when the car slid towards the on-ramp in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, struck a pole, rolled over, and struck a 2011 Toyota sedan was also northbound, Chicago police said.
The woman was brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Her three passengers, all between 12 and 17-years-old, were brought to the same hospital where they were stabilized.
The two occupants of the 2011 Toyota sedan refused medical treatment, police said.
Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
