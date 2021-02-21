Driver, 3 children injured Lake Shore Drive crash after car rolls over Belmont Avenue entrance ramp

CHICAGO -- A 36-year-old woman and three children were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Lake View on the North Side.About 9:05 p.m., the woman was driving a 1996 Toyota sedan north on Lake Shore Drive when the car slid towards the on-ramp in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, struck a pole, rolled over, and struck a 2011 Toyota sedan was also northbound, Chicago police said.The woman was brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Her three passengers, all between 12 and 17-years-old, were brought to the same hospital where they were stabilized.The two occupants of the 2011 Toyota sedan refused medical treatment, police said.Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.