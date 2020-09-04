Lakeview crash: Car rolls over onto Lakefront Trail near Lake Shore Drive, Belmont

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car rolled over onto the Lakefront Trail in Chicago's North Side Lakeview neighborhood early Friday morning.Chicago police responded just after 5 a.m. near Lake Shore Drive and Belmont Avenue.Emergency responders found a car flipped onto its roof on the Lakefront Trail bike path, police said.It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or how the crash occurred.Chicago police did not provide any additional details about the incident.The crash remains under investigation.In a South Side crash earlier Friday, one person is dead and another seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway threw the riders onto nearby CTA Red Line tracks.The Dan Ryan crash and an unrelated shooting on the expressway snarled morning traffic.