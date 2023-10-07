WATCH LIVE

1 dead, another critically injured after South Side head-on crash on Lake Shore Drive

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, October 7, 2023 10:46AM
CHICAGO -- One man died and another was critically injured after a head-on collision Friday evening on South Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., a 53-year-old man was driving south in the northbound lanes in the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he struck another vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck suffered blunt force trauma to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Citations were issued and the Major Accidents Unit continues to investigate.

