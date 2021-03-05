chicago shooting

Gold Coast Lake Shore Drive shootings damage buildings at least 4 times in 2 weeks

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about a person firing a gun along Lake Shore Drive, damaging windows and buildings at least four times along one block in two weeks.

Police said three shootings took place on Feb. 11, and one on March 4, all during morning hours. In each instance, the person fired a handgun and damaged windows or building facades.


All four shootings took place in the 1100-block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video of the incidents to save and make a copy of it for police. Anyone with information should contact Chicago police.
