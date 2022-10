Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion

Chopper7 was over the Lake Station house that exploded in the 2600-block of E. 27th Avenue Friday.

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- A house apparently exploded and caught fire in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene in the 2600-block of E. 27th Avenue in Lake Station around 5:30 p.m.

The house was leveled by the explosion, and what remained of it was charred by the fire.

It's yet not clear if anyone was injured. So far, there is no word on what caused the explosion.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.