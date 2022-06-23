chicago public schools

Books thrown out in dumpster behind Lake View High School were 'accidentally removed': principal

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Books discovered in dumpster behind Lake View High School

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of discarded books were discovered tossed into a dumpster behind Lake View High School.

The books include textbooks, classic fiction, poetry, and copies of Michelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming."

The woman who shared the photos with Eyewitness News said she was disappointed they were not donated.

In a statement to families, Principal Paul J. Karafiol said the school reviews its collection every year and "it has come to my attention that some materials may have been accidentally removed during this process."

He went on to say, "I will be investigating this situation to ensure that it does not happen again."
