2 rescued from overturned rowboat in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. -- Two boaters were rescued from a capsized rowboat early Monday in northwest suburban Lake Zurich.
Fire crews responded about 2 a.m. near the 100 block of North Old Rand Road and heard people calling for help in Lake Zurich, the Lake Zurich Fire Department said in a statement.
Two people were clinging to the side of an overturned rowboat, while another boater swam safely to shore, the department said.
A dive team brought the two stranded boaters to shore, where they were evaluated by paramedics and released. The third boater was found safe a block away at a home.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
