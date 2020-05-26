2 rescued from overturned rowboat in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. -- Two boaters were rescued from a capsized rowboat early Monday in northwest suburban Lake Zurich.

Fire crews responded about 2 a.m. near the 100 block of North Old Rand Road and heard people calling for help in Lake Zurich, the Lake Zurich Fire Department said in a statement.

Two people were clinging to the side of an overturned rowboat, while another boater swam safely to shore, the department said.

A dive team brought the two stranded boaters to shore, where they were evaluated by paramedics and released. The third boater was found safe a block away at a home.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
