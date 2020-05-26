2 rescued from overturned rowboat in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. -- Two boaters were rescued from a capsized rowboat early Monday in northwest suburban Lake Zurich.Fire crews responded about 2 a.m. near the 100 block of North Old Rand Road and heard people calling for help in Lake Zurich, the Lake Zurich Fire Department said in a statement.Two people were clinging to the side of an overturned rowboat, while another boater swam safely to shore, the department said.A dive team brought the two stranded boaters to shore, where they were evaluated by paramedics and released. The third boater was found safe a block away at a home.