priest sex abuse

Saint Francis de Sales Parish pastor investigated in decades-old child sexual abuse allegations

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake Zurich pastor, Father David Ryan, has been asked to step aside from his position due to child sexual abuse allegations that stem from over two decades ago, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich issued a letter Saturday to the Saint Francis de Sales Parish and School family to inform them of the investigation.

Ryan was accused of sexually abusing minors about 25 years ago while he was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, Cuprich said.

RELATED: Father Daniel McCarthy removed from St. Elizabeth of the Trinity amid sexual abuse investigation: Archdiocese of Chicago

The persons making the allegations have been offered the services of our Victim Assistance Ministry and the archdiocese has begun its investigation of these matters, the letter stated.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Cook County State's Attorney.

Father Ryan was directed to live away from the church, 135 S. Buesching Rd., while the matter is investigated, "and he is fully cooperating with this direction," Cupich wrote.

Father Jerome Jacob, pastor of Saint Mary of the Annunciation in Mundelein will serve as temporary administrator of Saint Francis de Sales Parish, Cuprich said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said it takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward.

RELATED: Vatican leadership, including Pope John Paul II, knew about former Cardinal McCarrick abuse allegations

Complete information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the Archdiocesan website at www.archchicago.org.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake zurichdes plainespriest sex abusechicago archdiocesepriestinvestigationchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
Vatican leadership, including Pope John Paul II, knew about McCarrick abuse allegations
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
Chicago pastor removed from duties amid sexual abuse investigation
Chicago bishop, retired CFD commissioner charged with child sexual abuse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,873 new coronavirus cases, 108 deaths
Boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago native becomes first Black American cardinal
Biden plans swift moves to protect, advance LGBTQ rights
Heartwarming TikTok videos highlight homeless
Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. set to fight at Staples Center
Show More
Off-duty CPD officer recognized for helping save man's life
3 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, not as cold Saturday night
Vanderbilt woman becomes 1st to play in Power 5 college football game
CPD releases photo of car involved in deadly Burnside hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News