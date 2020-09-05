Lakefront Trail crash: Car rolls over onto bike path along Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview

CHICAGO -- Two women were injured in a rollover crash Friday near Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview on the North Side.

About 5:05 a.m. a 21-year-old woman was driving on Lake Shore near Barry Avenue, when she lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, according to Chicago police. The vehicle flipped over and landed on the Lakefront Trail.

The 21-year-old woman and another 22-year-old woman passenger were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and treated for head injuries, police said. Two rear passengers, 26 and 27-year-old men, refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewcar crashlake shore drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge
Illinois COVID-19: 2,806 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
Multiple boats in distress during 'boat parade' in support of Pres. Trump
Family of 13-year-old Chicago gun violence victim calls for change
13 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
9 fraternities, sororities under quarantine at UW-Madison
Show More
MO militia members illegally traveled to see Trump's Kenosha visit: authorities
IL billionaires fight over proposed graduated income tax
Rochester activists insist on policing changes after Daniel Prude death
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
IU coronavirus: University halts all voluntary workouts
More TOP STORIES News