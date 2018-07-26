Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in north suburban Lakemoor. (WLS)

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (WLS) --
A man who allegedly pulled two guns on police in north suburban Lakemoor was shot and killed by an officer Thursday morning.

A Lakemoor police officer was on patrol near Four Seasons Boulevard and Sullivan Lake Road around 5 a.m., said Chris Covelli, Lake County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer who spoke on behalf of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

The officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in a narrow, gravel strip, and that there was a person inside.

The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the man who was inside the car, Covelli said. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and a struggle ensued.

Another officer arrived at the scene to provide backup. When that officer approached, the suspect pulled out another gun, Covelli said.

"He had a total of 2 guns," Covelli told a source at the scene.

The officers "engaged the individual" and shot him. The suspect died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The officers involved in the shooting were transported to a hospital for evaluation. They were not hurt.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.
