Lakemoor police shooting under investigation

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in north suburban Lakemoor. (WLS)

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (WLS) --
Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in north suburban Lakemoor.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:20 a.m. There were a number of police cars in the area of Four Seasons Boulevard and Sullivan Lake Road. At least one SUV that does not appear to be a police vehicle.

Neither the Lake County Sheriff's Department nor the Lakemoor Police Department have released details about what happened.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
