2 seriously injured in Lakeview apartment blaze, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized in serious and critical conditions Saturday morning after an apartment fire in Lakeview.
The fire began around 3:40 a.m. on the first floor, then spread to the second floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street, Chicago fire officials said.
A man, 56, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago police said. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.
The fire was put out about 4 a.m., officials said.
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)