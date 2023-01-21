WATCH LIVE

2 seriously injured in Lakeview apartment blaze, Chicago fire officials say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, January 21, 2023 11:44AM
Two people were seriously injured in an apartment blaze in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street in Lakeview, Chicago, the fire department said.

CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized in serious and critical conditions Saturday morning after an apartment fire in Lakeview.

The fire began around 3:40 a.m. on the first floor, then spread to the second floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street, Chicago fire officials said.

A man, 56, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago police said. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.

The fire was put out about 4 a.m., officials said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

