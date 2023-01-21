2 seriously injured in Lakeview apartment blaze, Chicago fire officials say

Two people were seriously injured in an apartment blaze in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street in Lakeview, Chicago, the fire department said.

CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized in serious and critical conditions Saturday morning after an apartment fire in Lakeview.

The fire began around 3:40 a.m. on the first floor, then spread to the second floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street, Chicago fire officials said.

A man, 56, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago police said. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.

The fire was put out about 4 a.m., officials said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)