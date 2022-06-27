Lakeview East crime: CPD sgt. hospitalized after being punched while making arrest on Clark St.

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police sergeant was hospitalized Sunday night after he was punched while making an arrest in Lakeview East on the North Side.The sergeant was attempting to arrest a male in the 3300 block of North Clark Street about 8:35 p.m. when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman, police said.He was taken to an area hospital with hand and ear pain, officials said.The woman was arrested and charges were pending.No other injuries were reported.