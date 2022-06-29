Chicago violence: Woman charged in Lakeview East stabbing that left 3 hurt, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A woman was charged with stabbing three people during a fight in Lakeview East on the North Side over the weekend.Lakendra Porter, 24, was charged with aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and reckless conduct, Chicago police said.She was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.Porter swung a knife during the fight in the 1000-block of West Belmont Avenue about 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Chicago police said. The four had been arguing before the confrontation became physical.- A woman, 28, was stabbed in the chest, arm and back, officials said. She was listed in serious condition.- A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the back and was in fair condition, police said.- A second woman, 35, suffered a stab wound to the buttocks and was in good condition.Porter suffered a laceration to her face and was listed in fair condition, authorities said.All four were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.