hit and run

Lakeview hit-and-run leaves woman, 21, seriously injured

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lakeview hit-and-run leaves woman, 21, seriously injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lakeview Tuesday evening.

The woman was crossing W. Addison Street at N. Janssen Ave. around 6:10 p.m. when she was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, according to Chicago police. The driver fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Neighbors said they saw police searching the surrounding area.

"They started blocking off the roads here and then buzzing, circling the block, so I thought they were after somebody, you know, judging by they were in and out of the alleys," Corry Lee said.

Those who live on the block said they often see drivers speed through this same intersection, many running the stop sign.

"People really whip through this intersection, they go pretty fast," said Audrey Allen. "It's just scary to see that someone wouldn't stop."

"Some of of the stop signs right here, they just go right through them," Lee added.

Police are still looking for the driver. No additional details about the vehicle have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakeviewchicagohit and runchicago crimepedestrian struckpedestrian injuredchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Police looking for car wanted in Chicago Lawn hit-and-run
Glenview man killed in Indian Creek hit-and-run
Ald. hosting meeting with Chicago police after North Center shootings
Child, 4, injured in North Side hit-and-run, officials say
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
More TOP STORIES News