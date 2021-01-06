2 Lakeview armed robberies take place minutes apart, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two armed robberies were pulled off just minutes apart from each other Tuesday evening in Lakeview on the North Side.In both incidents, the robbers jumped out of a white Jeep Cherokee and stole property from their victims at gunpoint, Chicago police said.The first robbery happened about 7:15 p.m. in the 600-block of West Grace Street, Chicago police said. Two males - one with a handgun and the other with a long-barrel gun - robbed a 24-year-old woman as she was unloading her car and stole her groceries, her bag, her cellphone and the keys to her vehicle.About five minutes later, three males got out of a white Jeep in the 900-block of West Sheridan Road and approached two 24-year-old women and a 30-year-old man, police said. They threatened them with two handguns and a long-barrel gun, and stole property including a cellphone, credit cards, cash and a purse.No one was injured in either robbery, police said.Area Three detectives are investigating.