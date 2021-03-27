Man on probation for 2020 Red Line attack charged in Lakeview sexual assault, Chicago police say

Always be aware of surroundings.

Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to the police.

If confronted by an offender, remain calm.

Remember any unique descriptive characteristics of offenders such as scars, limp acne, teeth, etc.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to police.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender.

Walk in pairs.

CHICAGO -- A man was charged with sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman last weekend in Lakeview, just over a year after he was accused of trying to sexually abuse a woman on a Red Line train.Antoine Jackson, 28, punched the 29-year-old, threatened her with a gun and sexually assaulted her about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the backyard of a home in the 3200-block of North Kenmore Avenue, according to Chicago police.He was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count each of aggravated robbery and kidnapping, Chicago police said.The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.The alleged attack happened months after Jackson was sentenced to two years probation for robbing a 24-year-old woman on a Red Line train on the North Side in January 2020, Cook County court records show.Jackson was also accused of exposing himself to the 24-year-old and beating her after she tried to move away, but court records show that prosecutors dropped those charges after he pleaded guilty to the robbery.Jackson is due in court on the new charges Saturday.Chicago police released a community alert after the alleged assault and suggested residents take the following actions:Contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Three with any information at 312-744-8261.