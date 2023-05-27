WATCH LIVE

Man killed in Lakeview shooting, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, May 27, 2023 1:54PM
Man fatally shot in Lakeview: Chicago police
A 34-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on a sidewalk in the 500 block of West Surf Street.

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot in Lakeview early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The 34-year-old man was found on a sidewalk in the 500 block of West Surf Street around 2:15 a.m., police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

