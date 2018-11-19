Lamborghini found outside River North bar not stolen from Villa Park, police say

Police said a Lamborghini found in Chicago Saturday night was not stolen. (Captured News)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Lamborghini from the suburbs was found in the city Saturday night was not stolen, Chicago police said Monday.

An orange 2006 Lamborghini was parked in the valet section in front of a bar in River North near Wells and Illinois Streets around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police initially said the luxury sports car was stolen from Villa Park. Monday, investigators said the car was actually not stolen and two men were renting the Lamborghini from the owner, who did not report it stolen.
