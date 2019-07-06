Landlord accused of punching tenant, wrapping bungee cord around her neck in New York

WANTAGH, Long Island -- Police arrested a landlord in Long Island, New York, who's accused of attacking one of her tenants.It happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday at a home in Wantagh.Police said 43-year-old Natalie Lapolosa allegedly grabbed her 30-year-old tenant from behind, wrapped a bungee cord around her neck and repeatedly punched her in the face.Lapolosa fled the scene on foot.The victim suffered pain and bleeding to her face and was transported to the hospital for treatment.A short time later, police received another call to the Hunt Road home because the landlord had apparently returned and was allegedly threatening the tenant and refused to leave. Police responded and placed her under arrest.Lapelosa was charged with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. She is expected to be arraigned Saturday.