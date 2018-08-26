A multiple-vehicle crash shut down the inbound Eisenhower Expressway for hours early Sunday on the West Side.The crash happened shortly after midnight on I-290 at Independence Boulevard, according to Illinois State police. The inbound lanes were still shut down as police investigated the scene, but have since reopened.Multiple damaged vehicles were towed from the scene.Police have not released the circumstances of the crash or how many people were injured. State police say several people were hurt, but their conditions are unknown.Police say one person was taken into custody.