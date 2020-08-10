Society

Netflix 'Last Chance U' stars carry man in wheelchair up California summit

By Andrew Morris
FREMONT, Calif. -- Oakland's Laney College football team won over the hearts of viewers in their breakout appearance on Netflix's popular docuseries "Last Chance U", but the players aren't done proving that they are true class.

One of the coaches posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, saying he, another coach and some players were hiking up Mission Peak, outside of Fremont, California, when they came across a man named Filipe, who was in a wheelchair, hiking with his family.

Coach Lousi says Filipe was close to the top, but couldn't quite make it up the final steep and rocky section. So, some other hikers pointed to an easier route, and the players helped Filipe reach the summit.



A few players also tweeted about the experience, including Laney College running back Chase Sims.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalameda countytelevisionnetflixfootballsportscollege footballcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
Chicago streets reopen, CTA service resumes downtown after access limited to Loop
Illinois reports 1,319 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect amid looting
LIVE RADAR: Chicago AccuWeather Alert Day; Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued Monday
Cleanup underway after stores looted in North Side business district
South Loop assesses downtown looting damage after night of unrest
Show More
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
NASA drops 'insensitive' names including 'Eskimo Nebula'
TSA officers uncover guns 3x more often than last year
103-year-old gets tattoo, motorcycle ride after lockdown
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy with showers and storms Monday
More TOP STORIES News