Newly appointed CA Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to full term in 2024

Thursday, October 19, 2023 9:13PM
Laphonza Butler sworn in as replacement to late CA Sen. Feinstein
Laphonza Butler, California Gov. Newsom's pick to serve out the remainder of late Senator Dianne Feinstein's term, was sworn in Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES -- Newly appointed California Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024.

Butler - who was named earlier this month by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the remaining term of the late Dianne Feinstein - says in a statement she made the decision after considering "what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward."

Her candidacy would have complicated an already crowded race that includes several other prominent Democrats - U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee.

